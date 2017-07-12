Graffiti attack

Bradford – On July 11, a Bradford resident returned to her Britannia Ave. home around dinner time, to find spray-painted graffiti on her deck.

Two spray cans were located at the scene and submitted to police for fingerprinting. Britannia Ave. residents are asked to review any surveillance camera footage for the afternoon hours on Tuesday. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact PC Brent MacDonald, 905-775-3311 ext. 1439, email brent.macdonald@southsimcoepolice.ca, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers, 1-800 -222-TIPS. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to identify themselves, or testify in court - and may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.