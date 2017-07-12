Kids learn the rules of the game

Say what you like about the popularity of golf, there's a whole new generation getting ready to enter the game.

Just ask Ryan Lamb, CPGA and manager at Bradford Highlands GC.

The club has between 75 and 100 youngsters ages 7 to 15 who have signed up for a week of Golf Camp at the Bradford course. In fact, July is fully booked, and there are only a few spaces left in August.

“We're making it fun,” says Lamb, who has been leading the golf camps for about 10 years.

Kids come for a full day, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., that includes putting practice, driving range and pro lessons, a lunch break, and a round of golf on the back nine.

The young golfers range from beginners to enthusiasts, but everyone “learns something new every day,” Lamb says. The goal is to create a positive atmosphere, where the kids learn the game, learn to be safe on the course, “and have fun.”

Last week, 10 kids were registered for camp; this week, there are 17, being introduced to the great game of golf.

For more information, see www.bradfordhighlands.ca, and look up Junior Camp. Extended pre- and after camp supervision available for an additional fee. Call 905-775-3239 or email pro@bradfordhighlands.ca to enrol.