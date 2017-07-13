Mystery Tour of the Marsh

The BWG Local History Association hosts its annual Mystery Tour on Saturday, July 15 – this year, a tour of the Holland Marsh, with former Drainage Superintendent Art Janse. Meet at the Bond Head United Church at 1 p.m., to catch the bus. Cost of the tour is $10.

The tour will include a quick stop at Springdale Christian Reformed Church - now Westside Community Church - at 5 Sideroad and Canal Road, to pick up anyone wishing to board the bus there.

The tour is expected to take about an hour and a half, before returning to Bond Head United Church for refreshments and a social time. All are welcome to come aboard, and learn more about the history of the Holland Marsh, Hurricane Hazel, and other aspects of "Ontario's Vegetable Garden."