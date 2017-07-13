New rules for oversized vehicles

Two Town by-laws governing the parking of commercial vehicles in residential areas just didn't match up.

While the Zoning by-law limits the size of vehicles that can be parked in residential driveways to a maximum of 6.7 meters in length and 2.6 metres in height, Section 2.10 of the Traffic By-law allows commercial vehicles of up to 7 metres in length and 3.5 metres in height to park on municipal residential streets.

A report to Council, prompted by complaints from residents, could find no reason for the discrepancy – and recommended that section 2.10 be deleted. The driveway standards will now apply to on-street parking as well.

“This sounds like it was overdue,” said Councillor Gary Baynes. “It was inconsistent. It sounds like a loophole.”

Council voted unanimously to make the change – a move applauded by several residents at the meeting on Tuesday evening, who had addressed Council in Open Forum asking for a ban on parking oversized vehicles on residential roads, citing issues of safety, congestion, and access by emergency vehicles.

There are exceptions. The restrictions do not apply to vehicles “while actually engaged in the delivery of goods or services,” loading or unloading merchandise or passengers, or to school buses. The by-law further says, “For those with a legitimate argument in support of a larger vehicle, a variance can be sought through the committee of adjustment.”

And recreational vehicles up to 10 metres in length and 4 metres in height may be parked in the rear or interior sideyard, as long as they are at least 1 metre from the lot line.