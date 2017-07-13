Saying goodbye to a Country tradition

The hardest part of closing Victoria Square Country Meats, say owners Lee and Vanessa Glenister, is saying goodbye to all of their loyal customers.

“We love the customers,” says Vanessa.

Victoria Square Country Meats is famous for its cuts of meat, sausages, bacon, home-made meat pies, sausage rolls and pasties. But after 32 years with the business, 15 years as owners, “it was time to move on,” says Lee. It's not retirement, he's quick to add. “We'll find something else to do – but less hours!”

On July 8, the Glenisters, long-time staffer Maryanne Pinsent - who has been with Victoria Square Country Meats for 17 years, family members and friends welcomed customers to a Customer Appreciation BBQ and farewell. They also held a free raffle for gift cards, donated by local businesses, as a thank-you.

Congratulations to the winners:

3 Scoops gift cards – Paul Janeiro, Sylvia Sheridan

Brick N Fire gift cards - Micha Slingerland, Mike Sorg

Kenzington Burger Bar gift cards – Ben Degans, Chris McGuigan

Steak gift packs – Brian Kenuck, Glen Roy.

The store, located at 19990 Yonge St. south of Bradford, is still open but is selling off remaining stock, and will close “by the end of July” - with thanks.