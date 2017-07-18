My Canada... Memories of the Second World War

Anna Fiedorowicz was born in Wilno, Poland (now Lithuania) on November 4, 1919. When Anna was only 8, her mother died of cancer; her father remarried a few years later, and had two more children.

Life was hard. There was little work, and schooling was only up to Grade 4 for all but the wealthy.

When Poland was occupied by the Germans in 1939, German officers asked for people to work for German industries. Some volunteered, others were forced. Anna volunteered and ended up working on a farm in a small village near Frankfurt, Germany, owned by a German officer and his wife, Sabina.

Anna did domestic work around the house and gardens, and worked on the farm with other Polish workers and a few Russians. Most of the produce from the farm, such as potatoes, carrots, cabbage and wheat, was sent to feed the German army.

Although Anna never met the German officer, she got along well with his wife, Sabina. A sense of trust was built; Anna recalls feeling like family. She had her own room in the house, she was given a key to the food storage room and told to “help yourself.”

When the two went shopping in the village, Sabina would buy dresses for Anna. In public, Anna would have to remain silent, as Sabina was afraid of repercussions if others discovered Anna was not German.

In March 1945, when Frankfurt was captured by the Allies, Anna remembers the bombings that terrified everyone in the village. For several days, they were afraid to venture outside.

At the end of the war, Sabina went with other wives to wait for the return of their husbands, all German soldiers. She waited, but her husband never came back. They never learned his fate.

After the war, the German governments, East and West, were required to pay war reparations. Anna chose not to apply to receive any sort of monetary compensation, because her time spent on the farm with Sabina was a pleasant memory. At one time, while on the farm, Sabina told her, “After the war is over, stay with us.”

Anna was touched by the offer – but she had other plans. Afraid to return to Poland, now occupied by the Russians, Anna decided to come to Canada, to “have a better future.”

On January 9, 1948, Anna received her “Certificate of Identity in Lieu of Passport,” a document that could be used for entrance to Canada. She had to spend another year in a “displaced persons” camp set up by the Allies, before travelling by ship to Canada. Arriving in Montreal, Anna eventually made her way to Toronto, where she was employed in housekeeping at the King Edward Hotel. In 1954, she met Felix Babiarz at a Veteran's Club in Toronto. They married shortly thereafter.

By 1980, the couple chose to sell their home in Toronto and move to Bradford, to a house on Hurd St. When Felix passed away in 2003, after 49 years of marriage, Anna moved in with Ewa and Marek Sulima, and their children – now her extended family.

All these years later, Anna still has her “Certificate of Identity,” and her memories – both of an unexpected friendship on a farm outside Frankfurt, and of a life of opportunity in Canada.

Sadly, Anna passed away on July 8, and did not have the opportunity to see her story in print.

