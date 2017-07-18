Bradford – South Simcoe Police received several calls around 2:30 a.m. on July 16, from concerned citizens reporting two Ford Focus vehicles, driving dangerously on Yonge St. in East Gwillimbury.

The vehicles continued driving aggressively in Bradford West Gwillimbury, and were pulled over on Holland St. West. After speaking with witnesses, police were convinced the vehicles had been engaged in an illegal street race. A 39 year old Bradford West Gwillimbury man and a 20 year old Beeton man are facing charges of Stunt Driving, and will appear in court on September 13 to answer the charges.

Both men had their licences suspended for 7 days, and their vehicles impounded. If convicted, they could face fines ranging from $2000 to $10,000, a loss of 6 demerit points, a maximum licence suspension of 2 years and/or up to 6 months in jail. Police thank the witnesses who called in to report the street racing incident. Safe roads... Your call. Call 911 to report suspected impaired and dangerous driving.