Appreciation BBQ with the BBT

The Bradford Board of Trade set up a “village” of tents at the Millennium Clock Tower last Friday, determined to provide shelter in case it rained at the annual Appreciation BBQ. In previous years, uncertain weather led guests to cram under cover and pull out their umbrellas, as the rain poured down.

But this year, while St. Louis Bar & Grill cooked up free burgers, and Smoochie's Cakery served up free mini-cupcakes, the rain held off, allowing business owners, residents and BBT members to mingle, while Treblemakers provided DJ services and a background of lively summer music.

The barbecue had a different theme: “Give food, get food.” Food and refreshments were free, but guests were asked to make a donation to the Helping Hand Food Bank. By the end of the 2-hour event, volunteers with the food bank had collected nearly a full basket of non-perishable food, and $46 in cash, to give the organization a summer boost.

The Bradford Board of Trade is the "voice" of local business, providing networking opportunities, education and support to the business community, and working closely with the Town's Office of Economic Development. For more information, see bradfordboardoftrade.com.