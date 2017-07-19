Bond Head subdivision report deferred to August

A staff report, recommending approval of the Zoning By-law Amendments requested by Bond Head Property 2 and 3 Inc., for two proposed residential subdivisions at the north end of Bond Head, was deferred to the August 1 meeting of Council.

But residents of Bond Head were invited to speak at the July 11 Special Council meeting – and they did.

David Chambers called on Council to ensure that the new Bond Head subdivisions will reflect the “hallowed past” of the hamlet. “You people are in the enviable position of having a clean slate,” Chambers said. “What will you create? Will it enhance or detract? Are you up to the challenge? More to the point, is the planning department up to the challenge?”

He noted that the Official Plan Amendment 16 called for architectural design guidelines, prior to development proceeding, guidelines that have not been presented.

Chambers objected to the amendments that would permit homes with a maximum building height of 12.5 metres rather than the existing limit of 11 metres, although the developer has now proposed an 11 metre height limit for homes adjacent to existing residences. He also objected to proposed reductions in sideyard setbacks, and the suggestion that homes backing on County Rd. 27 have a setback of only 3 metres (10') from the busy highway.

“I frankly don't see anything in these by-law amendments to recommend them,” Chambers said. “I encourage Council to set the standards much higher.”

Resident Dave Morton agreed. “There is no reason why we can't make the development a 'win-win',” he said, noting that Mayor Keffer campaigned on a policy of “smart growth,” to make BWG “a better town, not a bigger town.”

Morton said that the Amendments proposed were simply designed to maximize profit for the developer, with bigger houses on smaller lots, closer together. “If the current building standards are good enough for the rest of Bradford West Gwillimbury, why aren't they good enough for Bond Head?”

He pointed out that the developer is claiming that County Rd. 27 is a village street. In fact, it won't be a “street” until the Bond Head Bypass is built; until then it is a 77 km. 2-lane highway that runs from Toronto to Highway 90 in Barrie, and intersects the hamlet - and carries more traffic on a Friday afternoon than many streets carry in a week. Rather than allowing a 3 metre setback, the Town should be looking at buffering and window streets, he suggested.

Morton also quoted the traffic concerns of the South Simcoe Police, regarding “heavy traffic, heavy trucks and speeding in this area,” and the recommendation that the Bond Head bypass be adopted “ahead of the subdivision.” Why, he asked, was the Town prepared to accept a 2012 traffic assessment study, over the current advice of Police?

A Bond Head by-pass was initially proposed on 2007. “Ten years later, Simcoe County still has no plans to build the bypass,” Morton said – noting that the route would need permission from the TransCanada Pipeline to proceed.

“Let's build this development based on what is there,” he told Council, not “pie in the sky.... An increase in population from 500 to 4,000 for Bond Head, along with the increases in the housing and populations in surrounding communities with no changes to arterial roads, will create a traffic nightmare.”

“You should not proceed without a bypass,” agreed Milt Calder, critical of plans to add 334 houses “in the middle of a rural setting, with no infrastructure, no parks, no retail” - and no fire station.

Calder pointed out that OPA 16 says that no residential development will proceed in Bond Head until the first 100,000 sq. m. of industrial development has taken place on the Highway 400 employment lands – and there's no sign of that.

The issue comes back to Council on August 1.