Bradford Legion donates to community

Bradford Branch 521 of the Royal Canadian Legion raises funds through a variety of means – including Nevada “break-open” ticket sales.

Last week, the Bradford Legion donated the proceeds of its Nevada sales to two local not-for-profit organizations that benefit the community. A cheque for $1,300 was presented to the Helping Hand Food Bank – gratefully accepted by Food Bank president Anne Silvey, secretary Carol Belanger and treasurer Alvin Belanger.

And CHATS Community & Home Assistance to Seniors, which provides wellness programs, Adult Day programs, and services that include Meals on Wheels and Transportation for senior residents, received $800 for its Bradford programs.

The Legion is located at 115 Back St. in Bradford, and hosts activities that include special events, darts clubs, and a Friday Night Social every Friday night, that offers dinner at a nominal fee at 6 p.m. - a BBQ, during the summer months – followed by entertainment. The first Friday of each month is Karaoke night, starting at 8 p.m. For more information on events, programs and membership in the Legion or the Ladies Auxiliary, or hall rentals, call Branch 521 at 905-775-5025.

Coming up at the Legion: The annual Orville Hand Horseshoe Tourney takes place on Saturday, August 12, starting at 10 a.m. Only $15 to play. Please register by July 29, to ensure the Tournament can go ahead; call Frank at 905-775-5025 or drop by the Legion.