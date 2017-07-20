Bell rings again in Bradford

“The Good Lord has looked down on us; the Good Lord has given us this celebration; the Good Lord has let us bring back the bell.”

With those words, church warden Art Holden welcomed parishioners and community supporters to Trinity Anglican Church's Bell Tower Garden Party, held Saturday.

The party celebrated the restoration of the church's bell tower, giving new voice to the church bell – after concerns over the tower's structural integrity two years ago silenced the bell. It was former Priest in Charge, Father Dan Graves who launched a $60,000 fundraising campaign, to carry out the repairs – a figure that seemed overwhelming, “when you're trying to pay the bills,” Holden said.

Thanks to the efforts of the congregation, and support from the community that included the Bradford Lions Club, the Town of BWG, which waived permit fees, and numerous “anonymous” donors, the repairs were completed, under interim Priest Father Rob Sweet – allowing Bradford's only church bell to ring again.

“You undertook an enormous task, to restore the bell tower,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, “and in the spirit of the church, you brought together the church and the community... It will be great to have the bell ring again.”

Father Dan, now incumbent at St. Paul's Anglican Church in Newmarket, attended the Garden Party, and was invited to symbolically ring the church bell.

Rev. Dana Dickson is now incumbent priest at Trinity Anglican Church, 62 Church St. in Bradford – and rings the bell to summon the faithful to worship, every Sunday.