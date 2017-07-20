Chiari Malformation in the spotlight

Bradford’s first Walk for Chiari Malformation attracted more than 100 participants. They came to raise awareness and funds, and to support young Mason Donkin, who inspired the walk.

Mason, 5, a student at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School, has been diagnosed with Chiari.

Chiari malformation is a structural condition of the brain that crowds the cerebellum, sometimes pushing it into the upper spinal cord, blocking the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and resulting in neurological problems, muscle weakness, pain, dizziness and balance problems, headache, lack of eye-hand co-ordination and fine motor skills, fatigue, nausea, difficulty swallowing, sore feet, insomnia, incontinence — often a different set of symptoms for each sufferer.

“It’s misdiagnosed constantly,” said Frank, even though it affects an estimated 1 in 1000 persons.

The walk, held on July 15, also included a silent auction, refreshments, sno-cones and face painting, and children’s games on the grassy area beside the BWG Public Library.

“The community has come together large,” said Frank, acknowledging support from local businesses, friends and neighbours, and Mason’s schoolmates at St. Teresa. More than 100 of the bright purple “Walk for Chiari” T-shirts were sold before the event.

Frank, accompanied by wife, Jennifer, sons, Aydan, Keegan and Joshua, and by Mason, welcomed everyone to “our first, and Bradford’s first, Walk for Chiari ... This is the whole reason we’re here, because of little Mason.”

Among those attending the event were BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, Deputy Mayor James Leduc, Councillor Raj Sandhu, and Celeste Levis, a director of the Canadian Chiari Association, who travelled to Bradford from Ottawa to be at the inaugural walk.

“No one hears too much about (Chiari) until they are diagnosed,” Levis said. She was diagnosed eight years ago, after requiring emergency surgery. “It’s something we don’t necessarily see every day, but it’s something that is hard to live with.”

It’s an experience shared by the Donkin family, who lived with months of misdiagnoses and ineffective treatment before Mason’s condition was identified, and who still struggle with a lack of understanding and tolerance for Mason’s symptoms.

The walk got underway, led by the Donkin family carrying banners for Chiari: “I wear purple 4 love; I wear purple 4 hope; I wear purple 4 fight, I wear purple 4 a cure.”

The inaugural Walk for Chiari raised $10,800 including the $3,000 raised by students at St. Teresa of Calcutta.