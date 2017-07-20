BRADFORD — (Staff) Commuters making their way back to the Barrie area from the GTA on Highway 400 Thursday afternoon are making other arrangements.

Provincial police, Bradford West Gwillimbury firefighters and paramedics are on the scene of a tractor trailer crash involving potential hazardous waste just north of Canal Road.

There are no reports of injuries but northbound vehicles are being diverted off Highway 400 at Highway 9 and southbound traffic is also slowed as motorists take a look at the incident, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Northbound traffic was backed up approaching the Aurora ramp and area roads are very busy, he added.

"We are asking motorists to avoid the area," he said at approximately 4: 30 p.m.

The southbound 400 has also just been closed at Highway 88.