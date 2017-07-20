On the bus

The bus was full, for the BWG Local History Association's annual “Mystery Tour” - this year, a tour of the Holland Marsh, with former drainage Superintendent Art Janse, who provided information on the history, productivity and challenges of the marsh.

From the earliest days of Prof. William Henry Day, to the disaster of Hurricane Hazel in 1954, and the destructive path of the 1985 tornado, Janse provided a unique look at the history of the Holland Marsh Drainage Scheme, and the challenges of being a "marsh mucker," wresting a living from the organic soils of the Holland Marsh.

Heavy rains this spring and early summer drowned many of the fields, and set back the crops by at least a month; a recent failure of the main pumps at the Art Janse pumping station gave growers some anxious moments, before emergency pumps could be put in place.

The tour started and finished at the Bond Head United Church, where participants enjoyed refreshments after their drive through “Ontario's Vegetable garden.”

The next Association event will be a booth, set up at Carrotfest on August 19.