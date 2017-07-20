Stabbing in Cookstown

On July 18, shortly after 9 p.m., South Simcoe Police officers were alerted to a disturbance at a plaza in Cookstown, where a female suspect was reported to have stabbed three people with a screwdriver.

An argument between the suspect and a 15 year old girl resulted in a fight, which escalated when the suspect used a screwdriver in the assault. The other two victims, a 21 year old female and a 17 year old male, both friends of the victim, were attacked when they attempted to intervene.

Police and paramedics arrived on scene, to find that the suspect had fled on a bicycle. Three people were examined by paramedics, with two requiring further treatment at a local hospital. Injuries included puncture wounds and cuts, some being to the face and head. Surveillance video of the assault allowed police to identify a suspect, a female youth.

Officers were able to locate the suspect a short distance away at her residence. A 15 year old female Cookstown youth was arrested for Weapons Dangerous, Assault with a weapon, Utter threats, and Breach of probation, and held for a bail hearing on July 19.

Police say the accused and the three victims were known to each other. The victims are expected to make a full recovery.