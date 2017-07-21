Cycling to Ottawa for Canada 150

Anticipation ran high as 20 cyclists — some from as far away as Winnipeg — met for the Cycle Canada By-Cycle Ride to Ottawa, 500 kilometres over five days, timed to arrive in Ottawa on July 1 to celebrate Canada’s 150th. Cyclists ranged in age from 23 to 84, and included novice and intermediate riders, as well as some who have been cycling for 40 years.

Day 1. Scarborough to Port Hope, 114 km. Once outside the city limits, some of the route followed the shores of Lake Ontario, along the Waterfront Trail. Due to recent heavy rains, high water levels were seen everywhere, and sections of the boardwalk on Pickering’s waterfront were flooded – which meant a watery crossing, or carrying the bikes along the sides through the sand. It rained for about 30 km outside of Bowmanville but didn’t dampen spirits. And a room at the Waddell Hotel (circa 1845) in historic Port Hope, with its four poster beds, fireplaces, and Queen Anne cushioned chairs, was a pleasant way to end the day.

Day 2. Port Hope to Belleville, 90 km. It was a delight to awaken to a warm, sunny day. Outside of Brighton, cyclists watched a swing bridge open to allow a sailboat to pass on the Murray Canal. About 15 to 20 vessels pass on a daily basis, according to Parks Canada, travelling the Rideau waterway to Ottawa through some 49 locks. Cycling along the south side of the Bay of Quinte was picturesque, with beautiful homes and cottages.

Day 3. Belleville to Kingston, 106 km. The ride into Picton took cyclists through Prince Edward County, famous for their vineyards. In downtown Picton, a life-sized bronze statue of Sir John A. Macdonald stands in front of the Armoury, with the inscription, “Sir John A. Macdonald called the Bay of Quinte and Prince Edward County his home from 1824 to 1835. Some of the happiest days of his life were spent here as a fun-loving adolescent...” At the age of just 19, he won his first court case at the Picton Courthouse; 4 months later he was called to the bar by the Law Society of Upper Canada, and began his law career as an Attorney at the age of 20. Ten km. outside Picton, the Glenora Ferry takes passengers and vehicles back to the mainland within 10 minutes – where we were greeted with several hours of rain on our way to Kingston.

Day 4. Kingston to Merrickville, 113 km. Cyclists made their way through the pastoral countryside and rolling hills. A stop at Toledo, population 300, for a chocolate milk break was a relief, as the rain continued to fall. A stay at the historic Baldachin Inn, a circa 1860 heritage building that was once a department store in Merrickville, was an added bonus for those with an interest in heritage.

Day 5, July 1. Merrickville to Ottawa, 77 km. Still raining, as we made our way to Ottawa. After settling in at the dorms at Carleton University, some of us eventually made our way to the “Hill”, in anticipation of Canada Day ceremonies. Crowds also gathered on Bank St. and Elgin St., to avoid the 2-3 hour line-ups at the security gates leading to Parliament Hill. The spectacular fireworks display began sometime after 11 p.m., and awed the crowds for over 20 minutes.

Although the tour was officially over, there was an opportunity to enjoy Ottawa on July 2, including a Military aircraft fly-by, and a spectacular Snowbirds demonstration that lasted about 15 minutes, over Parliament Hill. Watching the changing of the guard at Rideau Hall, the official residence of Governor General, proved to be a highlight, along with a view of the wrought iron gates at 24 Sussex Drive, and the opportunity to cycle along the Rideau Canal.

After five days on the road together, through sun and rain, the cyclists formed a special fellowship, and parted with the hope of meeting up again one day, to cycle the roads of this beautiful country of ours.

For information on the bike tour, seecyclecanada.com.