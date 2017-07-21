Highway 400 neighbours delivered water and snacks to stranded motorists after a spill snarled traffic for hours there Thursday.

"It was kind of spontaneous," said Angie Hart. "It was a great effort by many, and there was a ton of others we didn't see, further down the highway."

"I'm so glad I did (help),” said Andrea Flynn. “The response from those stuck on the highway was so appreciative."

A collision involving a car and a tractor trailer carrying hazardous liquids, just north of Canal Road at 1:30 p.m., stopped traffic in both directions on the 400.

The flammable liquid that spilled has been identified by OPP as a cleaning solvent. Firefighters on the scene vented potentially dangerous fumes from the truck, and began cleaning up the liquid which had leaked from at least one container onto the highway. The clean-up was further delayed after a second leaking container was discovered.

Highway 400 finally reopened in both directions - at approximately 12:30 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said Friday the driver of transport truck has been charged with having an unsecured load.

Susie Golzlin and her husband Shaun were among the first to respond to the stopped traffic.

They were at a Music in the Park concert in Bradford, which had been moved indoors to the old Bradford Community Centre, when they started hearing about the motorists trapped for hours on the 400, as police and fire crews cleaned up the hazardous chemical spill.

Susie and Shaun delivered 10 cases of water, and notified others through the Facebook group, We Grew Up or Live in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Hart, who was also at the concert with her husband, brought another 10 cases, while Flynn and Theresa Worthington distributed snacks.

Debbie Rego and Brad Pearsall of The Car Guy in Bradford delivered not only snacks, but diapers and formula.

The response of motorists?

"People were relieved, happy - some had tears in their eyes,” Hart said. “We even ran into a few that had diabetes, so they were thankful for the food and water."

"I just saw the post Susie had on Facebook, and just got up and went," said Flynn. "I didn't think about it - just ran to Walmart, and filled a cart, and drove to the highway with two of my boys.”

With files by Ian McInroy

