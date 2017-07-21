Lions' Early Bird winners

The first Early Bird winners in the Bradford Lions 2017 Mammoth Draw for cash and cars, drawn at Canada Day, picked up their $1000 prize. Congratulations to Debbie Logan and John Mogan.

Their ticket will be re-entered into the remaining draws, including the main draw at the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre on September 9, that includes the 2nd prize of a metallic charcoal grey 2-door Chev Camaro LT, and grand prize of a stunning red Chev Silverado 1500 crew cab 4 x 4 pickup truck.

Tickets are still only $100 each, for a chance to win one of 17 prizes of $500, five $1,000 prizes, three $2,000 prizes, the Camaro or Pick-up – and two remaining Early Bird Draws for $1000 each. The next Early Bird takes place at Carrotfest, August 19.

Each ticket also admits 2 adults to the Sept. 9 Draw, featuring a Beef buffet, Social Gaming, and entertainment by Legends Live, which this year will include Beach Party Boys (a Beach Boys tribute), Motown Revue (Diana Ross and the Supremes, Tina Turner, Gladys Knight and the Pips), and a John Cougar Mellencamp tribute band, Scarecrow. Only 1,700 tickets are available – and last year, they sold out early. For information call 905-775-9170.

Tickets are available at Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales, and Bradford's Canadian Tire Store, Sobeys, The Flower Merchant, Decorator's Edge Benjamin Moore, Bradford Print Shoppe, Pet Valu, M & M Food Markets, Bradford Rental Sales & Service, The Village Inn, and Currie Motors,or from any Bradford Lion.