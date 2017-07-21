Ribfest is coming!

Bradford Ribfest is returning, under new management. Superior Events Group, a well-established amusement company, is bringing back Ribbers and a midway to the open space beside Zehr's Market - a family-oriented festival dedicated to bringing the best rides, music and ribs to Bradford, on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday's line-up includes Chantel Preston, at 4 p.m.; The Twangsters at 5 p.m., and That Party Band at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, catch the Indie Spotlight, with bands that include Hair Nation at 1 p.m., Jailbirds at 4 p.m., and headliner Crown Lands at 7 p.m. Also on stage is Cathy McLean and Zumba in da House, at 3:45 and 5:45 p.m., and popular band Crooked Zebras, at 8 p.m. And don't forget to sign up for the Rib-eating competition, taking place at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, the line-up includes DJ Jr. at 11 a.m., Arcadia Rocks at noon, Disco Night Fever at 1 p.m., and Archromatics, at 4 p.m. Sunday will also see the awards presentation, as ribbers Camp 31, Billy Bones BBQ, Hawgs Gone Wild BBQ, Sticky Fingers and Crabby's BBQ Shack vie for the titles.

Admission is $3; accompanied children 12 and under are free. There will be free parking at Home Depot, 470 Holland St. West, and a shuttle bus from the Bradford Community Centre at 125 Simcoe Rd. For info, see www.bradfordribfest.net for details.

