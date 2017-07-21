Ride for Karen, and kids with cancer

When Karen Tobias passed away in 2002, after a 5-year battle with breast cancer, sons Kirk and Kris were determined that their mother's fighting spirit would live on. They founded the “Ride for Karen”, with the mission to “build hope – one cancer patient and family at a time.”

The cycling ride has raised over $2.41 million, in the last 15 years – with 100% of donations going to support cancer care facilities and cancer support centres, but especially children diagnosed with cancer and their families, sending kids with cancer to Camps Trillium, Oochigeas, and Quality.

York Regional Police have participated in the Ride for Karen for nearly 12 years. Not only do officers provide crowd control and traffic safety at the start of the Ride, the YRP cycling team actively participates – trading their uniforms for riding gear, as they cycle in Ontario's original “Gran Fondo” ('Big Ride') cycling event.

This year's Ride for Karen will take place on Sunday, August 13, starting and finishing at Markham District High School, at 89 Church St. in Markham. Cyclists can sign up for the 100, 160 or 200 km ride. Registration begins at 7 a.m., Rides begin at 8:30 a.m. - and the event wraps up back at the High School between 2 and 5 p.m., with a BBQ and awards.

York Region Deputy Police Chief Tom Carrique is part of the 21-member YRP cycling team, that will be participating in this year's Ride for Karen.

“We do a variety of Community Rides,” Deputy Chief Carrique says, including the Ride in memory of Constable Garrett Styles, “Ride Don't Hide” supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association, the 2-day Wounded Warriors Canada Ride, and the Canadian Memorial Ride to Remember, in memory of police officers killed in the line of duty.

But the Ride for Karen holds a special place, with its focus on children battling cancer. Carrique and the team plan to wear their uniforms as they guide riders through Markham's intersections, then will don their cycling gear, to be dropped off to join the cyclists following the 160 km. route – through York Region, to King Twp., and north into the Holland Marsh, and east along Graham Sideroad.

Carrique talks about Karen, the Tobias brothers, and the importance of the event, “to keep her legacy going, and harness the power of hope.” And he encourages other cyclists to visit www.rideforkaren.com, to sign up or donate. “They're making absolutely such a difference in the community.”

The Ontario Cycling Association has chosen Ride for Karen as its charity ride for 2017.