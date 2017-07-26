The town audit shows that the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury was over-budget on some line items in 2016.

Legal fees were higher than expected by $91,583.

Salaries for bylaw enforcement were down, but so were revenues — by about $44,000.

Repairs, maintenance, mutual aid and wages for fire and emergency services went overbudget by $176,584.

Traffic operations were over by $297,044.

The cost of LED streetlights exceeded expected savings by nearly $113,000.

Contract negotiation costs in human resources came to $81,064 more than expected.

And a huge tax write-off, after Smart Centre (Walmart) challenged its MPAC assessment for the past seven years, reduced revenues by $347,788.

All the same, with under-expenditures in other areas of the budget and unspent allocations, the year-end general tax surplus came to $993,933.

Initially, a report recommended carrying over $820,000 of the surplus to 2017, and transferring about $173,000 of the surplus to the capital replacement reserve — the reserve used to pay for overbudget expenditures on a number of town projects. The transfer of funds would still leave the Capital Replacement Reserve (CRR) in a $250,000 deficit by the end of 2017.

Councillor Gary Baynes objected, and suggested topping up the CRR — transferring $244,161 from the county waste surplus earmarked for the tax rate stabilization reserve; $80,000 from the $200,000 budgeted for a roads needs study; and an unspent $203,000 from the Community Improvement Plan (CIP) area incentive grant program.

The transfers would create a positive balance in the capital replacement reserve, eliminating the deficit. “In my opinion, we have to do this,” Baynes said.

“Certainly it’s within council’s discretion,” said CAO Geoff McKnight, although he recommended leaving the CIP budget untouched. The town has received proposals for condo developments within the downtown core that could be eligible for up to $600,000 in grants, he said, “and conceivably others could emerge.”

Deputy Mayor James Leduc agreed. Although there would still be approximately $1.2 million left in the CIP program budget, “that CIP money can go really fast... I would like to see the CIP stay where it is. I want to make sure we’re there with the cash.”

Councillor Peter Ferragine noted that a number of downtown businesses are finally coming forward to take advantage of the program, which provides financial incentives for improvements and redevelopment.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. asked for a full report on the CIP grant program and the applications that have been received, before making any decision to move the funds.

In the end, council approved the transfer of an additional $324,161 to the Capital Replacement Reserve, from both the county waste surplus and roads needs study, but left a decision on the CIP surplus to its Aug. 1 meeting, when a report is expected.

The audit also highlighted the town’s aggressive capital works program, and the resulting cash flow issue. Sue Bragg, with Collins Barrow, told council, “Millions of dollars (are) being spent on capital items.” Development charges are currently $59 million overdrawn, and the town’s cash reserve dropped from $34.2 million in 2015, to $4.17 million in 2016.

“The lion’s share is in tangible capital assets – 90% tied up in bricks and mortar,” Bragg said.