Bradford man last seen seven years ago

It’s been seven years since Curtis Barry walked out of his Bradford home to take his two dogs for a walk down by the GO train tracks – and disappeared.

It was a Monday morning, July 20, 2010. Barry, then 49, left his home at 8 a.m. with the dogs for his usual two-hour walk. Eight hours later, neither man nor dogs had returned, and alarmed family members contacted police.

The dogs were discovered in the care of animal control services – one picked up that very day near Dissette and Holland Street East, less than one kilometre from the usual route.

A lengthy ground search by South Simcoe police, including the use of the York Regional Police helicopter, Air2, and canine units failed to turn up any sign of the missing man. Barry disappeared in an area of dense bush and swamp on the west bank of the Holland River; his body has never been found.