Charity golf at the Nottawasaga Resort

The golf courses at the Nottawasaga Inn Resort were in wonderful condition for the 25th Annual Nottawasaga Foundation Golf tournament and fundraiser July 21 — despite the fact that, scant weeks before, six holes of the course were underwater, after the Nottawasaga River overflowed its banks.

But on Friday, despite a few wet spots, the greens had been largely restored by the grounds crew — ready to receive the estimated 350 golfers participating in the annual 45 Hole Open Golf Tournament, and Ladies’ 9 Hole Tourney.

The ladies teed off early in the morning, for their nine holes of golf, to be followed by a barbecue lunch with the open tourney participants, and an afternoon of spa services.

Cat Mason of CFB Trenton was accompanied by her mom Melissa Whitman and the rest of the “4G Team” (“Gorgeous Girls Golfing Graciously,” Mason explained), Gillian Fulford and Anne Marie Rose-Mighty.

“This is our day – we always come to this,” she said, as the 4G Girls donned matching ball caps.

Other teams were even more extreme when it came to costumes. The Pirates of the Nottawasaga – Sandra Higgins, Sharon Murphy, Debbie Watson and Bev Shaw - not only dressed up in pirate costumes, complete with swashbuckling swords, they decorated their golf carts.

“We’ll be stealing golf balls later,” said Shaw.

Despite the light-hearted fun, the tournaments are serious fundraisers, raising money for a long list of community organizations and charitable causes that include the Alliston and District Humane Society, Children’s Aid Society, Habitat for Humanity, local food banks, and Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Over the past 25 years, the event has raised more than $5.6 million, including more than $350,000 Friday.