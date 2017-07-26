Discovering Canadian wines at Probus

Guest speaker at the July 19 meeting of Bradford’s Probus Club 2 was Katherine Ash, LCBO representative, who came to talk about Canada’s growing wine industry.

Ash spoke of the opportunities to take wine to the next level – to plan winery tours, and combine wine-tastings with gastronomic adventures, on Ontario’s festival trail.

“I really encourage you to look into all that,” Ash told the retirees, as she provided Probus members with pamphlets, and a list of recommended Ontario wines.

“Most of them are from vintages,” the department within the LCBO that specializes in above-average wines, Ash said. Vintages adds new releases and discoveries every month, while maintaining a basic inventory of 120 or so essentials that are available year-round. “They’re great go-to wines.”

Right now, Ash noted, vintages is focussing on unique finds and customer favourites and for a limited time, bringing back wines that had an enthusiastic response from the public.

Probus is a social club for retirees that meets monthly, and brings together members for activities, tours and trips. Bradford’s Probus Club 2 meets at St. John’s Presbyterian Church in Bradford on the third Wednesday of the month, from 10 a.m. to noon. New members are welcome. For information, contact Bonnie Keenan at 905-775-4700.