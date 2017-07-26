The Bradford Legion Branch 521, Orville Hand Branch, and the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury are partnering on a new sesquicentennial project that is designed to have an impact beyond 2017: The Veteran Banner Project.

Inspired by programs in other municipalities, the legion will create sturdy vinyl banners to be hung on downtown lamp posts in Bradford this fall. Each banner will honour a veteran — of the First and Second World Wars, the Korean conflict, Afghanistan, and other missions, honouring not only those who lost their lives, but also those who served and returned to their families and community.

It’s a unique way for families to honour their veterans, in a way that will be highly visible, and inspiring. The banners will display red poppies on a khaki green field, along with a photo of the veteran, the Canadian flag and Union Jack, and include the crests of the legion and the combined Army, Navy, Air Force, the words “Lest We Forget.” The banners will be hung from the light standards in the fall, remaining on display for Remembrance Day.

The cost of each large, two-sided banner is $150 (taxes included). The fee covers printing and production costs. The remainder of the money will go to the Poppy Fund, to assist veterans in need, their spouses and dependents.

The Veteran Banner project was officially launched at the Bradford Legion on July 19. Not only were legion President Mike Giovanetti and past President Ruth Brooks on hand, they were joined by Second World War veteran Bert Hogg, and Mayor Rob Keffer, Councillors Peter Dykie Jr., Peter Ferragine, Ron Orr and Mark Contois.

Families who wish to honour a veteran through the program are asked to contact Mike Giovanetti or Ruth Brooks at the legion at 905-775-5025. Application forms are available at the Legion Hall.