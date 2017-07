On July 20, 1810, an independence movement was launched to grant Colombians freedom from Spain. More than 200 years later, the Colombian community in Bradford celebrated. Adriana McNeill Selinas, second from the right, leads a cheer at Saturday’s Colombian Independence Day flag raising. Also pictured, from left to right, Coun. Peter Dyke, Coun. Gary Baynes, Lililan Hermandez and Mayor Rob Keffer.