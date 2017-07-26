Loads of little pirates came out for the Bradford West Gwillimbury library’s Pirate Party, last Thursday.

Those who didn’t have their own swords and pirate hats could make them at the craft tables, and paint a Jolly Roger pirate flag, uncover pirate loot, and enjoy a Pirate Feast of Fish (crackers) and Chips (Ahoy cookies), and Polly-Wants-a Crackers.

The chaos was organized by Michelle DeGasperis, with her jolly crew of Grade 8 volunteers.

The result was “amazing” piratical fun, in the Zima Room.

And mark it on your calendar: National Talk Like a Pirate Day will be taking place Sept. 19, 2017. Arrr.