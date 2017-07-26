Real food at the Bradford Farmers’ Market

Last Saturday was Caribbean Day at the Bradford Farmers’ Market – and the hot, sunny weather provided the perfect setting for Kenn Lewis’s steel-drum music.

Vendors were all smiles as they offered fresh produce, baking, natural meats and cured meat products, fresh eggs and more.

Chef Ryszard Surdyk of The Polish Bakery explained the importance of farmers’ markets, not only to support local producers, but to connect with “real food.”

“It’s time to rethink food,” Surdyk said.

People need to be mindful, he said: “Without thought, they go into the grocery store and buy month-and-a-half-old eggs, and bread that lasts a month.”

Real food – “made with real ingredients” – may have a shorter shelf life, but the health benefits are real, Surdyk said.

The Bradford Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside the BWG Public Library and Cultural Centre at 425 Holland St. W.

On Aug. 26, the Bradford Farmers’ Market will host a Peach Festival.