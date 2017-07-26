South Simcoe Police briefs

Sexual assault

Innisfil — On Friday, a victim approached the South Simcoe Police Service to report a sexual assault. An investigation was conducted and a suspect identified. The next day, a 19-year-old Barrie man surrendered himself to investigators. He has been released on conditions to avoid the victim and charged with three sex related offences. He will appear in court in September.

Fail to comply

Innisfil — In June, South Simcoe Police Service officers laid domestic violence charges against an Innisfil man. He was placed on conditions to avoid the victim and her address. On Sunday, officers spotted the man’s car at the address. He was located inside and arrested. The 27-year-old man was held in custody for a bail hearing, charged with fail to comply-undertaking. He appeared in court Monday.

Warrant arrest

Innisfil — On Saturday around 10:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to an Alcona home for an unwanted guest call. A man reported that his estranged son had arrived home and caused a commotion. Officers discovered that the son was wanted on a warrant. He was located in a vehicle nearby and arrested. The 16-year-old was held in custody for a bail hearing on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Stolen vehicle

Bradford — On Saturday, South Simcoe Police Services officers were called to a Bradford home for a theft of a vehicle. Residents of Kathryn Court reported that sometime overnight Friday, a 2013 Mercedes Benz was taken from their driveway. The vehicle, a white ML550 bearing a personalized plate of ARBNITIS, was taken sometime between 3 a.m., and 10:20 a.m. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call South Simcoe Police Service or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Impaired driving

Bradford — On Sunday, just before 11 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service officer spotted an e-bike on Holland Street West. Since the vehicle had been modified by having its pedals removed, the officer stopped and spoke to the operator. An odour of alcohol was detected on the man’s breath and a roadside screening device test resulted in the man’s arrest. A 38-year-old Bradford man was charged with drive over 80 mgs, four counts of drive disqualified and three counts of breach probation. In addition, he was charged with drive under suspension, G2 licence holder-alcohol and liquor readily available. He was released on conditions to not operate a motor vehicle and will appear in court in August.

E-bike riders should be aware that their vehicle must not be modified in order to maintain its bicycle status. It is illegal to operate a motorized vehicle while impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Drive under suspension

Bradford — On Sunday at 8 p.m., a South Simcoe Police Service constable was operating a cruiser equipped with an automated licence plate reader. The equipment alerted him to a passing vehicle. The officer stopped the suspect vehicle in Bradford and discovered that the driver’s licence was under suspension. A 38-year-old Bradford man was charged with drive under suspension and fail to surrender insurance. He will appear in court in September.

Marine calls

Innisfil — Officers from the South Simcoe Police Service Marine Unit are patrolling local waterways aboard the John Wardrop II. While checking vessels Saturday, a man was found to be operating a 14 foot fishing vessel in Kempenfelt Bay without a pleasure craft operator’s card on board. The 43-year-old was issued with an offence notice.

On Sunday, around 2:15 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service were notified of a vessel that had lost power somewhere on Lake Simcoe. The operator had launched from Keswick, headed to Barrie, but was unfamiliar with the lake and could not tell officers his position. A search of the lake was begun, and the vessel was eventually located at an Innisfil address with all aboard safe.

Marine officers remind boaters to always have sufficient life jackets on board, signalling devices such as flares and a fully charged cell phone with GPS to assist should they become stranded.