Southlake rallies for marathon swimmer

Co-workers at Southlake Regional Health Centre were largely unaware of Carlos Costa’s career as a marathon swimmer and para-athlete. But when they heard about his plans to swim across Lake Erie on Aug. 19, in the Embrace the Challenge Erie Crossing, they held a rally at the hospital to show their support.

At 20, Costa was the first male para-swimmer to cross Lake Ontario. He was the fourth Canadian to swim across the Catalina Channel off California, and completed a remarkable double crossing of the Messina Strait in Italy. Costa was named Ontario Disabled Athlete of the year in 1994, and has been inducted into the Swim Ontario Hall of Fame, and Terry Fox Hall of Fame.

He retired from competitive swimming over 20 years ago but in the last two years, has returned to his passion, signing up with the Aurora Master Ducks, and returning to open water swimming. Costa’s goal: to complete the 20K crossing from Sturgeon Point, N.Y., to Crystal Beach in Ontario, in the Embrace the Challenge Erie Crossing, and raise $10,000 for the Southlake Foundation.

The Southlake Family Rally for Carlos Costa, organized by Marcelino Moniz, director of facility operation, was held at the hospital on July 19 — an event that celebrated Costa’s achievements with cake and ice cream, and raised funds through the sale of bracelets, and a silent auction.

“It’s incredible Carlos is doing this,” said hospital CEO and President Dr. David Williams, noting that the marathon swim reflects “the core values at Southlake: to be able to push the envelope, seeking out those seemingly impossible challenges.”

Added Williams, “I measure my swimming in yards and metres, not kilometres. I look at what Carlos is doing, and Carlos has my utmost respect. This is an incredible physical challenge,” battling waves, currents and wind in open water.

Williams said that he had met Costa, a member of the Southlake Purchasing team, numerous times but “had no idea” that he was an internationally-acclaimed and recognized para-athlete. “To me, it’s great... We are celebrating his achievement.”

“Swimming Lake Erie has been a personal goal I’ve been considering for many years,” Costa said, but he acknowledges the Embrace the Challenge Erie Crossing is no cakewalk. Lake Erie is the fourth largest of the Great Lakes, known for its unpredictable waves, currents and weather.

Costa attempted to qualify for the race earlier this month, in the 10K North Shore challenge. “I quickly found out why the Iroquois Nation called Lake Erie a “wildcat” — it’s ferocious,” he said. He finished the 10K — many swimmers did not, due to poor weather conditions — but his time didn’t qualify. Undeterred, he is confident he will qualify; he has another chance this week.

As for the Lake Erie crossing itself, Costa has set a time goal, “but if I go over target, I have to accept that. It’s not like swimming in a swimming pool. It’s very unpredictable.”

He was presented with a photo of the hospital by Dr. Williams and Southlake Foundation’s Community Events Officer Corinna Jones — recognized as one of the “inspiring” members of the staff “who go the extra mile to give back,” Jones said, showing the way for others to take on challenges, and support Southlake.