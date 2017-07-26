Music in the Park turned into Music in the Park in the Arena last Thursday, after the threat of thunderstorms threatened to cancel the planned concert by U2 tribute band Desire.

Rather than cancel, leisure services moved the sound equipment to the old Bradford arena on Simcoe Road, where concert-goers discovered that lawn chairs work just as well indoors.

It was a high-energy concert by the internationally-acclaimed tribute band. Based out of Toronto and Hamilton, Desire has built a reputation for musicality and authenticity, as lead singer Tim Shaughnessy “channels” the presence of Bono.

The concert was the second in a series of Music in the Park events, sponsored by Vaughan Chrysler.

Still to come, scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m. in the parkette beside the BWG Public Library at 425 Holland Street West:

• August 3, The Cara Lea Band

• August 17, Heartless – a tribute to Heart.

In future, concerts may also be held inside the Bradford & District Memorial Community Centre, if bad weather threatens.

In addition to the outdoor concert series, the town is hosting a series of outdoor movies on alternate Thursdays, sponsored by Summerlyn Dental – shown at dusk on a large screen, outdoors under the stars.

On Thursday, the movie is “Sing.” Come early (7 p.m.) to participate in kid-friendly activities presented by the BWG Fire & Emergency Services.

Also planned:

• Aug. 10, A Dog’s Purpose

• Aug. 24, Moana

All events are free. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and snacks. Some weeks will feature food vendors and additional entertainment; for more information, see townofbwg.com/events, or townofbwg.com on Facebook.