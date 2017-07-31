INNISFIL – A woman is dead and five people were sent to hospital after a three-vehicle collision at Sideroad 20 and Line 6 in Innisfil Monday morning.

“At this initial stage of the investigation it seems it was a stop sign infraction. It appears we had a Kia SUV eastbound on Line 6 at approximately 11:35 a.m. and it either missed the stop sign (at Sideroad 20) or came out too soon,” South Simcoe police Const. Rich Williamson said at the scene. “A van southbound on Sideroad 20 struck the Kia, which ended up on its roof in the ditch.”

A Toronto woman who was in the Kia was declared dead at the scene.

A female passenger in the same vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre where she was in critical condition Monday afternoon.

South Simcoe police, county paramedics and Innisfil firefighters responded.

Williamson said 10 people were involved in the crash because a pickup truck was struck after the initial impact.

“We had four people in the SUV, four in the van and two in the truck,” he said.

Sideroad 20 was expected to be closed between Line 5 and Line 7 until approximately 5 p.m. and Line 6 was to be closed between Yonge Street and Sideroad 20 for the investigation.

As of 2 p.m., the provincial coroner was expected to attend.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash at this point in the investigation.



imcinroy@postmedia.com