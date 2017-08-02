Gas leak in Bradford

BWG Fire & Emergency Services were called to a 'gas leak' at about 4:30 p.m. on July 31. A 2" gas line was severed in the vicinity of David St. and Rebecca St. in Bradford, where road reconstruction has been underway.

As the hiss of escaping gas was heard, streets were barricaded to traffic and several homes in the area evacuated. Firefighters stood by with charged hoses, in case of emergency.

Enbridge contractors began arriving on scene about 5:30 p.m., reportedly waiting for a service truck to arrive before bringing the leak under control.

Several neighbours, on Queen St. and surrounding areas, continued with their normal routine, unaware of the leak – until they opened their front doors and smelled gas. The leak was quickly repaired.