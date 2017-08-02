Keep pets safe this summer

Keep your pets safe this summer.

If your plans include a trip to the cottage, a cruise on a boat, or a day of swimming at the lake, follow these safety tips before allowing your pooch into the water:

. Take off your dog's collar, to prevent the dog from getting caught on branches or other hazards while in the water.

. Don't assume your dog will be fine. Never push your pooch into the water, or leave the dog unsupervised.

. Outfit your four-legged friend with a doggie life jacket. Any dog, even “water breeds”, can become fatigued, and need the safety and support of a life jacket. Do not try to modify a human life jacket for this use.

. Watch out for strong currents and rapids which can be a danger.

. Rinse off your pet after they have been in any type of water: bacteria, salt, chlorine, algae and pollution can irritate their skin.

. Don't let your dog drink lake water or river/stream water. Bacteria and parasites can make your dog ill. Bring fresh water with you to keep your pooch hydrated.

What goes for Fido goes for your children and yourself: Wear a life jacket when boating or playing around water, avoid areas of strong currents and rapids, rinse off after bathing, and don't drink untreated surface water!

And remember – don't leave pets or children in parked cars. Parked cars can quickly reach deadly temperatures, even on relatively mild days with the car parked in the shade and the windows slightly open.

Dogs have limited ability to sweat, so even a short time in a hot environment can be life-threatening. A dog's normal body temperature is about 39 degrees C; a temperature of 41 degrees C can be withstood for only a very short time before irreparable brain damage or even death can occur.

Owners who leave their dogs unattended in vehicles may face charges under the Ontario SPCA Act or Criminal Code of Canada. If you see an animal left in a vehicle, call 310-SPCA or your local police immediately. See nohotpets.ca for more information, or to pledge that you won't leave Fido unattended in your vehicle.