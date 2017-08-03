Georgian Bay Steam show this weekend!

The Georgian Bay Steam Auto Gas & Antiques Association hosts the 52nd annual Georgian Bay Steam Show at their Cookstown club grounds, on the Civic Long Weekend, August 4-7.

Featured trucks and tractors this year:International Harvester. Come out for a daily Pancake Breakfast, from 8 to 10 a.m., live entertainment on stage, displays and demonstrations of antique and steam vehicles, including a daily parade at 4 p.m. (2 p.m. on Monday, weather permitting) – plus children's activities, a Kiddie's Tractor pull, Members' tractor pulls on Saturday and Monday, and the OTTPA Ontario Truck & Tractor Pullers Association show on Sunday, August 6, at 6 p.m. Admission $8 on Friday and Monday, $10 on Saturday and Sunday, free for accompanied children under 12.

For information see www.steamshow.ca. Please – no dogs or bicycles in show area. The grounds are located on Victoria St. West in Cookstown.