Entertainment

Georgian Bay Steam show this weekend!

By Bradford Times Staff

1913 Massey Sawyer steam engine in action at the Georgian Bay Steam Show in Cookstown, Ont. last year. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

1913 Massey Sawyer steam engine in action at the Georgian Bay Steam Show in Cookstown, Ont. last year. Miriam King/Bradford Times/Postmedia Network

The Georgian Bay Steam Auto Gas & Antiques Association hosts the 52nd annual Georgian Bay Steam Show at their Cookstown club grounds, on the Civic Long Weekend, August 4-7.

Featured trucks and tractors this year:International Harvester. Come out for a daily Pancake Breakfast, from 8 to 10 a.m., live entertainment on stage, displays and demonstrations of antique and steam vehicles, including a daily parade at 4 p.m. (2 p.m. on Monday, weather permitting) – plus children's activities, a Kiddie's Tractor pull, Members' tractor pulls on Saturday and Monday, and the OTTPA Ontario Truck & Tractor Pullers Association show on Sunday, August 6, at 6 p.m. Admission $8 on Friday and Monday, $10 on Saturday and Sunday, free for accompanied children under 12.

For information see www.steamshow.ca. Please – no dogs or bicycles in show area. The grounds are located on Victoria St. West in Cookstown.