Drunk and disqualified

Bradford – Just before 7 p.m. on August 8, South Simcoe Police were called to a Pioneer gas station in Bradford. A witness told officers that a man operating a recreational vehicle had struck a building on the property, before driving south into York Region.

An Officer familiar with the suspect went to the man's Holland Landing home, in an effort to locate the driver, and alerted York Regional Police of the suspect vehicle. York officers stopped and arrested the driver in Kettleby, and returned the man to South Simcoe Police's south division for breath testing.

During the investigation, officers learned that the man was prohibited from driving for life due to two previous Impaired driving convictions, and was also out on bail, with a condition not to be in the driver's seat of a motor vehicle.

A 50 year old Holland Landing male was charged with Impaired Driving, Dangerous Driving, Drive over .080 mgs., 2 counts of Drive Disqualified, and 2 counts of Fail to Comply with an undertaking. He was released with a court date in September.