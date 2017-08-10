INNISFIL -

For the second time in less than two weeks, South Simcoe police are investigating a fatal collision in Innisfil.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Thursday, officers were called to a crash on Yonge Street, north of Highway 89 in the Gilford area.

Police say a northbound fuel truck had stopped to make a left hand turn into a driveway for a business delivery when it was rear-ended by a northbound Chevrolet Cobalt.

The driver of the Cobalt, identified as an Innisfil man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no signs that the driver of the car applied the brakes, according to police.

"There might have been some evasive driving at the end," said Const. Rich Williamson, adding whatever the reaction was, it was "too little, too late."

Police suspect speeding and inattention behind the wheel were factors.

"We're not sure if it is distracted driving, at this point," Williamson said, noting that weather conditions were clear and sunny, and the road was dry.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Yonge Street, between Highway 89 and Line 2, has now re-opened after being closed for several hours while officers investigate at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The police investigation is ongoing.

Two women died and eight other people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on Monday, July 31, at Sideroad 20 and Line 6 in Innisfil.

A 49-year-old Toronto woman, who was a passenger in a Kia SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger in the Kia, a 31-year-old Toronto woman, was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, then airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre, where she was reported in critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 1.

Two other occupants in the Kia - the driver, a 52-year-old York Region woman, and a 26-year-old Toronto woman who was a passenger in the front seat - were transported to hospital with minor injuries, treated and released.

The occupants of a Toyota van, an Innisfil family of four that included a nine-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, also suffered minor injuries.

After striking the Kia, the van struck a northbound Ford pick-up truck with two occupants, a man and a woman from Innisfil, both in their 60s. They also suffered minor injuries.

- With files from Cheryl Browne

mking@postmedia.com