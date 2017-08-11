Cara Lea rocks Music in the Park

Bradford's own Cara Lea was the featured performer in Thursday's Music in the Park concert, presented by Vaughan Chrysler. Despite “severe weather” watches posted for southern Ontario, the outdoor concert went ahead in the parkette beside the BWG Public Library – a high energy concert that had the crowd singing along on favourites that included Sweet Home Alabama, as Cara Lea demonstrated why she has such a loyal following in BWG and surrounding areas.

The final concert in the Music in the Park series will be a performance by Heartless on August 17, at 7 p.m. - a tribute to Heart.

The Town of BWG also is presenting a series of outdoor Movies at the Library, sponsored by Summerlyn Dental – movies on a large screen, outdoors under the stars, starting at dusk. On August 24, see the film Moana.

Both concerts and films are free. Bring a lawn chair, blanket and snacks. For more information, see www.townofbwg.com/events, or townofbwg.com on Facebook.

