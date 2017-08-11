Open for business

BWG - Open and ready for new businesses, jobs and industry...

That's how the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is describing its Highway 400 employment lands, now that servicing is almost completed.

Sewer pipes have been placed from the Hwy. 400 lands through the Bradford urban area to the Wastewater treatment plant, and new water lines have been installed, over the course of 6 capital projects over the past 6 years – including works on Lines 5 and 6, and the Simcoe Road reconstruction.

Still under construction is a pumping station at the south end of the employment lands, slated for completion in summer of 2018 – to be followed by the opening of the new Line 5 Interchange at Hwy. 400, in the fall.

Roadwork was part of the capital program. “Individually, these projects were necessary to improve major roads and bring them up to the current standards, promote pedestrian and cycling activities, and improve capacity required for increased traffic,” explained Khurram Tunio, Manager of Capital Projects. “Put together, these projects allowed us to lay the underground infrastructure necessary for growth in the employment lands and in the Bond Head area.”

By the end of 2018, the Town will have built 30 km. of sewer forcemains, 20 km of watermains, 16 km. of major roads, 5 km of sidewalks and multi-use trails, added 100 streetlights, signalized 6 intersections, built 4 pumping stations, and opened a new interchange.

“No doubt residents felt the effects of the road closures, which were fairly lengthy due to the need to dig all the way down to install water and sewer pipes,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, thanking residents “for their patience as we've worked through this phase.”

He added, “With the bulk of the work behind us, we can look forward to new businesses coming to BWG, which not only bring new amenities and jobs to our community, but which also increase our commercial tax base, taking some of the burden off of residents to support municipal programs.”

Details can be found at www.townofbwg.com/Construction.

“We are very proud of what we have accomplished and are looking forward to reaping the benefits of our investment,” the Mayor said.