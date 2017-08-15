Celebrating Ecuador's Independence Day

Thanks to The Latin Group (TLG), the flag of Ecuador was raised at the Bradford Courthouse for the first time, on August 10.

The flag-raising celebrated Ecuador's Independence Day, and the contributions by residents of Ecuadorian heritage to Bradford West Gwillimbury's multi-cultural community.

Mayor Rob Keffer, joined by Councillors Gary Baynes and Peter Dykie Jr., and Deputy Mayor James Leduc, read a proclamation, recognizing Ecuador's independence celebration in the Town of BWG, to shouts of “Viva!” The flag-raising was described by the Mayor as “a great opportunity to celebrate one of the communities that make up our Town.”

There was a large turnout for the inaugural event. “This is beautiful,” said organizer, TLG member Adriana McNeill Salinas. “The first time we do it!”

The flag-raising, and singing of both the Canadian and Ecuadorian National Anthems, was followed by refreshments, provided by members of the community – including Ecuadorian-style empanadas by Mama's Bakery, courtesy of Connextel; cupcakes by Smoochie's Cakery courtesy of Wilson Verduga; Sweet buns by Helen Basantes, provided by Gussy's Convenience, and refreshments from Coffee Culture.

August 10 marks the day in 1809 when citizens of the Capitol city of Quito became the first in Latin America to rebel against Spanish rule, beginning the fight for freedom; independence was finally won in 1822.