Metrolinx completes RER Study

Metrolinx has completed the transit project assessment process for its Barrie Rail Corridor Expansion, an expansion that will facilitate all-day two-way train service and the eventual electrification of trains on the Barrie-Toronto line.

Plans call for a wider transit right of way, doubling of the rail line, improvements to stations and level crossings and a new train layover in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Metrolinx proposed placing the layover in the Artesian Industrial Park, north of Line 8, but was asked by town council to consider an alternative site, near Line 9, to preserve industry and jobs.

The assessment still includes a recommended layover site on Artesian, impacting four existing businesses, but spokesperson Alex Burke, senior advisor media relations and issues advised, “We are now assessing the alternative Line 9 site to confirm the technical and environmental feasibility of housing the proposed layover facility. If feasible, further review and consultation with the town, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, and other stakeholders will take place during the next phase of the project.”

Mayor Rob Keffer, attending the Association of Municipalities of Ontario conference, confirmed that the town is still promoting Line 9 “as a viable option.” He and Deputy Mayor James Leduc intended to meet with Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca to express the town’s position.

The documents are available online atmetrolinx.com/RERBarrie, and at the Aurora, Newmarket and Barrie public libraries. A copy may be provided to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library, at the request of the town.