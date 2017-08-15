Public's help wanted

South Simcoe Police are asking for the public's assistance in a number of recent cases.

Dangerous driving. Innisfil – Just before the dinner hour on Aug. 14, South Simcoe Police were called to a home in Alcona, for a Domestic disturbance. When they arrived, a woman told the officers that her ex-boyfriend had just left and was driving a stolen Chevrolet Impala. Officers confirmed the information with Kawartha Lakes Police in Lindsay, and shortly thereafter received information that the suspect was at the Pioneer gas station in Bradford. Officers arrived just as the man was driving away. The suspect fled southbound at a high rate of speed, and police quickly abandoned the pursuit, for safety reasons. An arrest warrant has been issued for Justin Rentrop, 30, of Lindsay, on charges of Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, Breach Probation, Dangerous driving and Flight from Police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police, 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

Theft of Truck. Bradford – On August 13, an angler parked his Ford F150 pick-up truck on Peterman Lane near Pumphouse Road in the Holland Marsh. Having consumed alcohol, he called a friend for a ride, and left his truck overnight. When he returned the next morning, the vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle is described as a grey 2015 Ford F150, Ontario Lic. AR74918. Anyone with information is asked to call South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 ext. 1411 or email andrew.smith@southsimcoepolice.ca, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

Vandalism. Bradford – Police are asking for help from the public in identifying vandals who spray painted graffiti on two schools in Bradford. The tags, on St. Angela Merici School and Holy Trinity Catholic High School, read “Orphan” and the initials “P.K.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Police, 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers.

