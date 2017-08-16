CarrotFest this weekend!

Carrotfest, the 19th annual “celebration of Bradford's roots,” starts at 4 p.m. this Friday, August 18.

A 2-day celebration for the Sesquicentennial year, opening day will feature booths by local vendors and businesses, activities and local entertainment. The Back Alley Cruisers Car Club will hold a car and truck show on the main street, with live entertainment at the Court House that includes Will Chambers (Neil Diamond tribute), Amberley Beatty (Patsy Cline and Connie Francis), and Joe Passion (Jerry Lee Lewis and Dion), until 10 p.m.

On the Simcoe Road main stage, Opening ceremonies are planned for 6:30 p.m., with a beer garden and entertainment that includes Nessie at 5 p.m., and Gap 33 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 19, is Carrotfest's main street festival, with over 300 vendors from across Ontario, buskers and live entertainment. The day starts at 9 a.m. with a Pancake Breakfast, hosted by BWG Minor Hockey and Enbridge, followed by on-stage and street performances by The Fire Guy, Billions Cobra, Isabella Hoops, Beat the Street, Elite Dance Corps, Kurtis + The Crosswinds, Juke Box Heroes (Foreigner tribute), Summer of 69 (Bryan Adams tribute), 9th Line, and wrapping up the evening at 10 p.m., The Royal Pains. Don't miss the Flaming Carrot Finale at 7 p.m., at the intersection of Holland and Barrie streets.

There will be BMX stunt shows by Jagger Sports, the Ontario Dock Dogs competition at the Bradford Community Centre (continuing on Sunday), and Professional PWA Wrestling – with a free show at 11:30 a.m., and paid entry at 6:30 p.m. for the 11th annual Quest for the Cup, at the old Bradford arena (for advance tickets see www.ticketpro.ca).

A children's zone, sponsored by Vaughan Chrysler, will feature bouncy castles and games on both Friday and Saturday – and don't forget to sign up for Saturday's Ice Cream Eating Contest at 3 Scoops. Registration starts at 1 p.m., contest at 3 p.m.

There will be a Beer Garden each day, a demonstration by BWG Fire & Emergency Services of extrication techniques and the Jaws of Life on Saturday, and yes – free carrots, provided by the Holland Marsh Growers' Association. For details, see www.carrotfest.ca.

Note: There will be no CarrotFast Run this year.