Riding for Karen

More than 225 cyclists came out for the Ride for Karen on August 13, raising $120,000 to send kids with cancer to Camps Trillium, Oochigeas and Quality. Thanks to sponsorship from Scotiabank, 100% of the funds raised will go to the cause.

The Ride is held in memory of Karen Tobias, who passed away in 2002 after a 5-year battle with breast cancer. Her sons Kirk and Kris, determined that their mother's fighting spirit would live on, founded the “Ride for Karen”, with the mission to “build hope – one cancer patient and family at a time.” For more information, see www.rideforkaren.com.

The ride passed through the Holland Marsh on Sunday, on a circuit that started and ended in Markham. This year's fundraiser brings the total raised to date, to over $2.5 million.