CIBC Run for the Cure fundraiser

The CIBC Run for the Cure will be taking place October 1 at Barrie's Heritage Park, on Kempenfelt Bay – raising funds for the Canadian Cancer Society, and Breast Cancer research.

Employees at the Bradford Branch of CIBC will be participating, and hope to raise $1,400 for the cause. The branch, located at 549 Holland St. West, has been holding a Garage Sale and Book Sale all this week, to raise funds – and on Friday will be adding a Bake Sale, inviting customers to pick up great treats and donate to the Run for the Cure.

For more information, or to register for the Run/Walk, see cibcrunforthecure.supportcbcf.com. Registration for the Barrie Run for the Cure begins at 8 a.m. on October 1, with opening ceremonies at 9:20 a.m., the 5K or 1K Run or Walk at 10 a.m., and Awards and closing ceremonies at 11 a.m.