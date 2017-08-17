Goodbye to the Yeard

So, what do you call a beard that's been growing for a year or so?

Obviously, a 'yeard'.

Rob Schlosser has been growing his 'yeard' for nearly a year, on a bet, but it's time to say goodbye to the bushy growth. On Friday, September 1 at 3:30 p.m., he plans to remove the beard at his place of work, Bradford Array - but not before he's used his yeard to raise funds for the Hospital for Sick Children.

Rob and his wife Shawna have personal experience of the level of care and compassion provided by Sick Kids. When their son Ben was very small, he had difficulty crawling, and they were referred to the hospital. At Sick Kids, a test of Ben's bone marrow discovered a viral infection of the bone.

“The doctors were so fast to discover the problem (within hours), they were comforting, helping and attentive,” Shawna remembers. “Rob and I felt that we were 100% in the right place at the right time. We were given medication, and eventually the infection cleared up. We knew then that we wanted to support such an amazing hospital.”

Their resolve was reinforced this summer, after Ben began experiencing facial and body tics. Referred back to Sick Kids, an MRI discovered a brain abnormality – an additional vein in the frontal lobe cortex. They were assured that the condition is non-life threatening, and Ben was diagnosed with Transient Tic Disorder, something that he is expected to outgrow.

“We were so touched by the efficiency of the hospital, but more so by the way the doctors and technicians treated us,” Shawna says. “They were so comforting to Ben... It really is a hospital completely focused on families and their individual needs.”

Ben would be fine, but the Schlossers saw many children and families at the hospital, struggling with life-altering circumstances. So when it came time to consider shaving off his “yeard”, Rob decided to turn the event into a fundraiser for the Hospital for Sick Children. He is hoping to raise $2,000 for the hospital; to help him reach his goal, visit http://my.sickkidsdonations.com/robsyeard2017 and make a donation.

“The Hospital for Sick Kids will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will continue to support hem as they continue to support other families,” Shawna says.