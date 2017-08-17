Green light for advertising mural

BWG Council, in Committee of the Whole, has recommended amending the sign by-law to permit a new advertising mural on the north-facing wall at 23 Barrie St. in Bradford.

The mural, proposed by AD-dictive Design & Promotion, will incorporate historical images and advertising logos.

Conditions of the approval included payment of an $800 fee to cover the cost of the By-law variance, a maximum of 10 advertising logos to be included in the design, all necessary copyrights and permissions secured before images are used. The resolution also proposed limiting the advertising to “local businesses only.”

Councillor Peter Ferragine objected, noting that a number of “outside businesses” are owned by Bradford residents, and are strong supporters of Town events.

Councillor Gary Lamb agreed. “Why do we have to restrict the potential for this particular project?” he asked, noting that out-of-town advertisers are allowed on bus shelters and arena boards.

“Certainly you can go whatever way you want,” said Town Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight, explaining that the “local” stipulation was proposed after conversations with the Downtown Revitalization Committee.

“We are trying to promote local businesses,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, urging Council to limit advertising to local businesses. “Let's try this first, and we'll know if it's appropriate.”

But both Ferragine and Lamb called for more “wiggle room,” and the condition was amended to require “at least 50%” of the advertisements on the mural to be local businesses.

The recommendation comes back to Council for approval at the next meeting, on August 22.