Georgian Downs racetrack is hosting the Earl Rowe Memorial Trot and Family Day this Sunday, August 20 – including the $75,000 Earl Rowe Trot, and family activities that include a Giant Maze, Toy Story 3 Inflatables, air brush and glitter tattoos.

August 29 at the track is Customer Appreciation Day, and the final day of live racing for 2017.

Georgian Downs is located on 5 Sideroad in Innisfil, just north of Innisfil Beach Rd.