Carrotfest 2017!

Another Carrotfest is in the books.

The 19th annual Carrotfest street festival brought over 22,000 people to the streets of Bradford on Saturday, checking out the vendors' booths, food trucks and entertainment, as buskers and bands performed on stage and on the street – some working their magic at one of two busker pitches, others mingling with the crowds.

Down at the old Bradford Community Centre, there were pony rides, Ontario Dock Dogs competitions, and pro PWA wrestling – including a free morning show.

Other highlights included the Jagger BMX stunt show, and a messy ice cream eating contest at 3 Scoops that saw more than a dozen kids demolish 3 scoops of blue bubblegum ice cream each, without using their hands. The prize? Gift certificates for more ice cream.

There were a few changes this year. Instead of a Midway, Carrotfest had a KidZone filled with inflatable bouncy castles, slides, obstacle courses, and other displays, sponsored by Vaughan Chrysler. There was no CarrotFast 5K Run, and no Bicycle Poker Run. Instead, visitors could enter a ballot to win either a girl's or boy's bike, at the BWG Active Transportation Committee booth.

And the Flaming Carrot Finale, that brings buskers together for a final evening show featuring fire juggling and stunts, was a washout. Just enough rain fell to make conditions dangerously slick, and the finale was cancelled – although buskers Steve Goodtime and Pyromeo provided some impromptu fire juggling and fire-eating, to entertain the handful of visitors who stayed on.