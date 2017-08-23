Another Early Bird Winner

Saturday was a special day for the Bradford & District Lions Club, which this year celebrates its 80th Anniversary. The Town of BWG proclaimed Aug. 19 as Lions Club Day in the municipality, and raised the Lions' flag.

And in turn the Lions not only drew the 2nd Early Bird Winner in their Mammoth Draw, at Carrotfest, they made a special announcement regarding a new funding initiative.

Now that the Lions have almost fulfilled their $250,000 pledge towards the Lions Aquatics Centre at the new BWG Leisure Centre, the club has made a new commitment: pledging to contribute $225,000 towards the development of the new Henderson Community Park on 10 Sideroad at Line 9 BWG, a park that will provide residents with soccer pitches, hiking trails, basketball and tennis courts, and other amenities when it opens next year. The donation will support construction of a Field House at the park.

“This is amazing,” said Mayor Rob Keffer, welcoming the commitment – and inviting the community to a “Thanksgiving Pumpkinfest” this October at Henderson Park, an opportunity to “preview” the facilities before the official opening.

The Lions raise funds for community projects primarily through their annual Mammoth Draw – and once again hope to sell all 1,700 of the $100 tickets, in a draw for $113,736 in cash and vehicle prizes, including 3 Early Bird prizes of $1000 each.

The Lions drew the second Early Bird winner at Carrotfest. Congratulations to Archie de Ridder (ticket #0904). There will be one final Early Bird Draw on Saturday, August 26, at the annual Lions Community Awareness Day, held at the Bradford Canadian Tire Store, 430 Holland St. West. The draw will take place at 3 p.m.

The main draw, for cash prizes, the second prize of a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro LT, and Grand Prize of a 2017 Chev Silverado crew cab 4 x 4 pick-up truck, will take place on Saturday, September 9 at the Bradford Community Centre, 125 Simcoe Rd. Each ticket admits 2 for an evening of a Buffet Dinner, charity gaming, music provided by Legends tribute artists, and the elimination-style draw.

Tickets are available from any Lion, at Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales, and Bradford's Canadian Tire Store, Sobeys, The Flower Merchant, Decorator's Edge Benjamin Moore, Bradford Print Shoppe, Pet Valu, M & M Food Markets, Bradford Rental Sales & Service, The Village Inn, and Currie Motors, or call 905-775-9170.

But hurry – they're going fast. By the time Early Bird winner was pulled, at 5 p.m. on August 19, a total of 1,368 tickets had been sold, or over 80%!